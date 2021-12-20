Carlos Marín Dies: Il Divo Singer Was 53

FILE - Spanish singer Carlos Marin poses for a portrait in Mexico City on Aug. 26, 2016. Marin, a Spanish singer and a member of the group II Divo, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, following a hospitalization, according to an announcement by the remaining members of the vocal group. He was 53.

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín died at the age of 53 in Manchester on Sunday. The cause of death has not been confirmed but it follows a recent hospitalization.

The surviving members of the quartet confirmed the news via social media.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away,” wrote David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler jointly in an Instagram post.

“He will be missed by his friends, family, and fans,” the post continued. “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.”

Spain’s El Pais reported on Thursday that Marín had been put in a medically induced coma. Citing a source from Il Divo’s label Universal, the outlet said the singer had not been feeling well for a week while on tour in England before he was hospitalized.

The band confirmed the hospitalization via Twitter.

Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery. — Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 16, 2021

Marín was born in Germany but raised in Madrid after his family relocated when he was 12. By the time of the move, he had already recorded two albums and had performed in front of large audiences.

In the ’90s, he starred in multiple stage productions including Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Grease, and Peter Pan, among others.

He joined Il Divo in 2003 after being discovered by Simon Cowell, sparking a successful partnership that saw the group release 10 studio albums which have sold more than 30 million units.