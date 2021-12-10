Camryn Manheim Joins ‘Law & Order’ Revival On NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Camryn Manheim has been tapped as a series regular on NBC’s revival of Law & Order. The Emmy-winning Practice alumna will play a new character, Lt. Kate Dixon, in the 21st season of Dick Wolf’s venerable crime drama, which premieres Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup.

Lt. Kate Dixon is a successor to Lt. Anita Van Buren, played by S. Epatha Merkerson in Seasons 4-20 of the Emmy-winning series. (Merkerson is not available as she is a series regular on another Dick Wolf series, Chicago Med.)

Manheim joins fellow new Law & Order main cast additions, Jeffrey Donovan, who plays an NYPD detective, and Hugh Dancy, who plays an Assistant District Attorney.

Law & Order alum Anthony Anderson is reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard. Sam Waterston remains in negotiations to return as DA Jack McCoy.

The new installment of Law & Order, from Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, will continue the classic bifurcated format and will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Manheim and Law & Order have a joint history as they both got their starts together. In her first TV role, Manheim made a guest appearance during the initial 13-episode run of Law & Order’s first season three decades ago. She went on to do two more guest stints in Season 3 and Season 4, playing different characters.

Probably best-known for her Emmy-winning role on ABC’s The Practice, Manheim’s extensive TV resume also includes major roles on Stumptown, Waco, Ghost Whisperer, Person of Interest and Extant. She is repped by Framework Entertainment, UTA, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.