California’s Daily Covid Cases Up About 30% In One Week As Omicron Spreads Rapidly

Asked Sunday on CNN whether he expected a record numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths as a result of the Omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci responded, “Yes, well, unfortunately, I think that that is going to happen.”

California’s numbers on Monday were trending in that direction, with Covid cases reported by the state Friday-Sunday averaging 8,757 new cases each day. That’s up 29% from a week earlier and the highest daily total since mid-September. The 7-day average of test positivity is up about 22% vs. one week ago.

The jumps are due in part to the more transmissible Omicron variant. While the state is only reporting new counts on Omicron once a week, it is widely thought to be increasing rapidly in the region.

Fauci, when asked if Omicron will replace Delta, said he “would not be surprised if Omicron bumped Delta off the table.” The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases went on to report that, in some regions of the U.S., the doubling time of Omicron cases is 2-3 days.

“When you have a doubling time that’s that short a period,” said Fauci, “pretty soon that isolate is going to take over.”

While California’s situation is not ideal, it is better than that in New York.

That state on Friday reported the highest single-day total of new Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The count of 21,027 new infections is well above the previous recorded high of 19,942 on January 14, at the absolute peak of the winter 2021 surge.

Today, the count went even higher to 22,478 new cases and a 7-day test positivity of 6.9%.That does not bode well for the winter of 2022, which is only just getting underway.

That point was underscored when NY Governor Kathy Hochul told MSNBC’s Katy Tur on Friday, “The surge is here. It’s going to get worse…We know it’s going to get worse, especially after Christmas Day.”