‘Bunny & Clyde’ Comedy From Jeffery Self, Cole Escola & Avalon In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has taken in for development Bunny & Clyde, a narrative scripted half-hour comedy from Search Party alums Jeffery Self and Cole Escola, who star in the title roles, and the talent management, production and distribution group Avalon (Breeders, Starstruck). HBO Max and Avalon co-produce.

Created by, starring and executive produced by Self, Bunny & Clyde is based on a short video pilot presentation, filmed as part of the pitch, financed and produced by Avalon.

In Bunny & Clyde, two lost and codependent souls — Clyde (Self), a broken gay thirtysomething in the midst of an unmedicated bipolar episode, and Bunny (Escola), a non-binary, self-identifying cabaret star – get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reinvent themselves and a second chance at happiness. But not until they first live in a dead man’s house, assume new identities and convince an entire Palm Springs community that the guy is still alive while they sell off his estate.

Self and Escola executive produce with showrunner Nancy Pimental (Shameless). Jon Thoday, Richard Allen Turner, David Martin, Kara Baker and Chloe Pisello executive produce for Avalon.

Self and Escola initially worked together on the cult-favorite sketch comedy series Jeffery & Cole Casserole on cable network Logo in 2009-2010. Self has recurred on Search Party, which is heading into its fifth season, since the series launch. Film credits include You’re Killing Me. Escola recurred on seasons 3 and 4 of Search Party, and also is known for their role as Chassie Tucker on At Home With Amy Sedaris.

Self is repped by Kara Baker at Avalon and WME; Escola by Dan McManus at Rise Management and UTA; and Pimental by WME.