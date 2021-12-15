‘Bunk’d’ Renewed For Wild West-Themed Season 6 At Disney Channel

Disney Channel has renewed the comedy series Bunk’d for a sixth season, set to premiere in 2022. The new installment, titled Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes, is set at a dude ranch in the Wild West.

Returning series regulars include Miranda May (Lou), Trevor Tordjman (Parker), Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny), and Israel Johnson (Noah). Newly added cast includes Shiloh Verrico (Country Comfort) as Winnie, Luke Busey (Cobweb) as Jake, and newcomer Alfred Lewis as Bill.

The new season kicks off as Lou, Parker, Destiny, and Noah arrive at the soon-to-be Kikiwaka Ranch in Dusty Tush, WY, where Lou must convince the surly owner, aka “The Marshal” to officially sell the property to her.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

Also, counselors Noah and Destiny are keeping busy with the newly arrived campers, including Bill, a no-nonsense descendant of famous cowboy Bill Pickett who prefers roping cattle to hanging out with friends; Winnie, a fearless girl who’s earned the nickname “Wild Winnie” by breaking the rules and occasionally blowing things up; and Jake, a laid-back, easy-going boy who also happens to be a video-gaming fanatic.

“Bunk’d has been a hugely successful series for Disney Channel, and we’re looking forward to another fun-filled season in an exciting new setting,” said Reena Singh, senior vice president of development and current series at Disney Branded Television.

“With Erin Dunlap back as showrunner and our outstanding returning cast members on board, our viewers can look forward to unexpected adventures with their Camp Kikiwaka favorites as they tackle new challenges in the Wild West,” she added.

Dunlap will continue to serve as executive producer alongside David Booth, Valerie Ahearn, Eric Schaar, and May, who will continue to direct select episodes. The series was created by Pamela Eells O’Connell.