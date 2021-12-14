Brooke Bowman Elevated To Head Of Drama At Fox Entertainment As Charlie Andrews Exits

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Andrews has stepped down as EVP, Drama Programming and Development at Fox Entertainment after fours years as head of the broadcast network’s drama department. He is succeeded by Brooke Bowman, most recently SVP, Drama Programming and Development, who has been promoted to EVP, Drama Programming and Development.

Based in Los Angeles and reporting to Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn, Bowman will supervise the development and production of new and returning scripted drama series for the network.

Andrews, a well liked development executive, took over the Fox drama department in November 2017. His departure was amicable; I hear his contract was up and he left to pursue bigger responsibilities elsewhere as the top executive deck at Fox is pretty stacked.

As SVP Drama Programming and Development for the past six years, Bowman oversaw such series as The Resident, Prodigal Son, Lethal Weapon, BH90210, Rosewood, Scream Queens, Sleepy Hollow and, most recently, upcoming series The Cleaning Lady and Monarch, Fox Entertainment’s first wholly owned drama.

“Brooke has been an important and trusted part of our team, playing an invaluable role in helping shape and implement our blueprint to expand and diversify Fox’s slate,” said Thorn. “Supremely creative, well-respected across town and fearless in taking big swings, she is primed to take over the reins; and I’m excited to have her alongside as we steer our drama strategy well into the future.”

Bowman joined Fox from Freeform, where she had spent 12 years, rising through the ranks after starting at the then-ABC Family in 2004 as Executive Director, Development. She was promoted to VP Development and Programming the following year and ultimately served as SVP Development and Programming, overseeing series such as comedy Baby Daddy, drama Shadowhunters, Peabody-winning Switched at Birth, along with The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Greek, Bunheads, Young & Hungry, Make It or Break It and Kyle XY.

Previously, Bowman served as Executive Director, Development at Buena Vista Productions; Manager, Series Development and Programming, at VH1; and also worked for Fox Searchlight.

Andrews rejoined Fox in 2017 after a stint as Director of Original Series at Netflix. Before that, he was SVP Drama Development and Programming at Fox, serving as the network’s program executive on Empire and developing such series as Star, Lethal Weapon, The Following and Sleepy Hollow. Andrews originally joined Fox from NBC Universal TV Studio, where he served as Director of Comedy Development and Director of Drama Programming.