Broadway’s ‘Diana, The Musical’ To Close This Month

The Broadway production of Diana, The Musical will play its final performance on Sunday, Dec. 19, producers have announced.

The musical began previews at the Longacre Theatre on Nov. 2 and opened to withering reviews on Nov. 17. At time of closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews.

“We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre,” said producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group in a joint statement. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the audiences who have shown their love and support at every performance.”

Both the Broadway production and a Netflix film version taped at the theater (which, in an experimental move, debuted on the streamer a month prior to the stage opening) received harsh reviews from critics. In recent weeks, the social media campaign for the Broadway musical took on a cheeky tone, playing on the campier elements of the musical favored by some audience members.

The new marketing tack apparently couldn’t prevent the inevitable, however. Tickets purchased for cancelled performances will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The cast stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Diana, The Musical features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan. Christopher Ashley directs, with choreography by Kelly Devine and musical supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.