Broadway Extends Covid Vaccine Requirement To Children Ages 5-11

Broadway’s Covid vaccine mandate will soon extend to children between the ages of 5 and 11, the Broadway League announced today. The expanded policy will take effect Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The new policy aligns with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s recently announced expansion of vaccine requirements at restaurants and other venues throughout the city, also effective as of Dec. 14.

Under Broadway’s new policy, children ages 5 – 11 may enter a theater only with proof of at least one dose of an FDA or WHO approved vaccine. (Audience members ages 12 and older must be double-vaccinated.)

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said in a statement, “With safety and security top of mind, we continue to stress the unrelenting desire that we have to keep our theatregoers, cast and crew safe. As of Sunday, December 5, we surpassed attendance with over two million theatregoers and completed over 2,000 performances. We believe that our focus on safety has helped us achieve this milestone. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our theatres with their family and friends during this holiday season.”