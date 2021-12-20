‘Hamilton’, ‘Aladdin’ Scrap All Performances Through Christmas: Updated Broadway Covid Cancellation List

Refresh for updates… Broadway’s Aladdin has just canceled all performances through Christmas, with the Disney show at The New Amsterdam Theatre scheduled to resume for the matinee on Sun. Dec. 26.

“Through our continuing rigorous testing protocols, additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre,” producers announced. “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, all matinee and evening performances from Tuesday, December 21st through Friday, December 24th are canceled. Performances are scheduled to resume Sunday, December 26th at 1pm.”

Aladdin now joins Hamilton and MJ in scrapping the lucrative pre-Christmas week performances. See the complete, updated Broadway cancel roster below.

“This week’s performances of Hamilton on Broadway have been canceled due to breatkthrough Covid-19 cases,” Hamilton producers tweeted this morning. The tweet lists the dates Dec. 20 to Dec. 26.

Disney’s Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Jagged Little Pill joined Broadway’s Covid cancellation roster over the weekend, bringing the number of productions missing the weekend shows due to the surge to eight.

Broadway currently has 32 shows in production. The recent spate of performance cancellations has not yet prompted any permanent closings, and the Broadway League has indicated it is not currently considering an industry-wide shutdown. (Two shows – Company and Thoughts of a Colored Man, canceled performances over the weekend due to non-Covid illness among cast, a possible indication that understudies are spread pretty thin these days; Company is expected to resume Monday, Dec. 20; Thoughts of A Colored Man on Tues., Dec. 21.)

As of today, Mon. Dec. 20, here are the shows that have experienced recent Covid-related cancellations along with return dates and expected return dates (ticket-holders are encouraged to check individual show websites or the Broadway League’s new Broadway performance schedule page for updates).