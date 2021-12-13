You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Soundstage Czar Michael Hackman On Real Estate’s Latest Craze: “In Every Market Where We Open, Demand Has Exceeded Supply”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ & ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Canceled Weekend Performances Due To Covid

'Freestyle Love Supreme' (2019) Joan Marcus

Broadway’s Freestyle Love Supreme and Off Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors canceled at least some of their weekend performances due to Covid, joining, as previously reported, Mrs. Doubtfire.

Freestyle Love Supreme, the improvisational hip-hop show originally created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, canceled its Saturday night, Dec. 11, performances due to breakthrough Covid cases, producers announced. The next scheduled performance at the Booth Theatre is tonight.

At Off Broadway’s Westside Theatre, the popular revival of Little Shop of Horrors starring Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle canceled its Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 performances following one breakthrough positive case of Covid within the company, producers said. The production is expected to resume performances Tuesday, Dec. 14.

As previously reported, Mrs. Doubtfire canceled its Sunday performances yesterday due to a positive test within the company. The show is expected to resume on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad