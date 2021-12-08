Broadway Box Office Slips 19% To $26M For Post-Thanksgiving Week Tally

Broadway box office settled back to its pre-Thanksgiving levels last week, with grosses for the 29 shows totaling $26,214,735, a 19% drop from the previous week’s holiday take.

Attendance for the week ending Dec. 5 showed a commensurate decline, falling about 12% to 210,795. About 83% of available seats were filled, with an average ticket price of $124 showing a 9% drop from the Thanksgiving week average of $137.

In addition to the annual post-holiday drops, last week’s decline in receipts and attendance also reflects a slimmer roster: 29 shows compared to the previous week’s 33. Gone were Dana H., Is This A Room and Chicken & Biscuits, and David Byrne’s American Utopia played no performances due to a non-Covid-related illness in the company. Chicago canceled some performances due to positive Covid tests among people who work at the show’s venue.

The season-to-date box office (since Aug. 4) for all Broadway shows is $257,379,158, with attendance surpassing the 2 million mark – 2,051,388 to be exact – at 84% of capacity. Average ticket price for the season is $125.

Productions on Broadway during the week ending Dec. 5 were: Ain’t Too Proud; Aladdin; The Book of Mormon; Caroline, or Change; Chicago; Clyde’s; Come From Away; Company; Diana, The Musical; Flying Over Sunset; Freestyle Love Supreme; Girl From the North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Jagged Little Pill; The Lehman Trilogy; The Lion King; Moulin Rouge! The Musical!; Mrs. Doubtfire; The Phantom of the Opera; Six; Slave Play; Thoughts of a Colored Man; Tina; To Kill a Mockingbird; Trouble In Mind; Waitress; and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League. The League is releasing only combined weekly box office figures this season – in contrast to its traditional practice of providing show-by-show figures.