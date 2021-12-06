Film & TV Lit Manager Britton Rizzio Launches Curate Management

EXCLUSIVE: Film and TV lit manager Britton Rizzio is opening the doors to Curate Management, a boutique management firm that will focus on creators in film and TV.

With recent megamergers in the agency space, Curate will offer its creative roster a hands-on, specific, and tailored approach in representation.

With Curate, Rizzio becomes one of a small group of leading female literary managers to start their own company. She brings with her some of the most sought-after creatives in the industry, her clients including WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer, Oren Uziel (The Lost City, Escape Room 2, 22 Jump Street), Emily Carmichael (Jurassic World), Our Lady J (Pose, Transparent), and Emily St. Mandel whose acclaimed novel Station Eleven‘s TV adaptation will premiere on HBO Max this month.

There’s also Cody Heller who created Dummy, which stared Anna Kendrick as well as Laura Eason –showrunner for the upcoming show Three Women for Showtime, which she is adapting from the highly acclaimed Lisa Taddeo book of the same name.

Rizzio also represents a patina of playwrights who she has worked with on the transition to film and television, including award nominated voices such as Jordan Harrison, Kris Diaz and Fernanda Coppel.

“The name Curate reflects a new approach to business. How can you be more specific about your time and the people you’re working with, to nurture your ideas in a mindful way. How do we take the lessons from the last two years and look to what’s next for the industry and management?”, said Rizzio, “I’ve always been drawn to paradigm shifting storytellers and my objective has been to protect their vision. With Curate I want to continue to nurture those voices.”

The move sees Rizzio departing Writ-Large, the management and production company she co-founded in 2015.

“Most recently, Rizzio produced The Act for Hulu which swept the awards circuit and scored an Emmy nomination for star Joey King and an Emmy win for Patricia Arquette.

Rizzio began her career as an assistant and development executive for Gigi Pritzker before segueing to commercial and music video production. She became a literary manager at Circle of Confusion in 2007.