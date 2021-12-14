BritBox To Launch In The Nordics Early Next Year; BBC/ITV Streamer Will Be Available In Eight Countries

BritBox International is rolling out to the Nordics after striking a distribution deal with local broadcaster C More, bringing the BBC/ITV streamer’s total number of countries up to eight.

The SVoD, which hosts a wealth of British content, will become available to C More subscribers in Denmark, Finland and Sweden early next year and to Norwegians via TV2, with pricing revealed at a later date. Non-C More subs will be able to sign up directly and shows will be available in English with local language and English subtitles.

BritBox, which launched four years ago in the U.S., is now available in the UK, U.S., Australia, South Africa and the four Nordic countries as it targets 25 territories across EMEA and South America.

The service holds older British shows, mainly scripted, and has commissioned tentpole originals such as Irvine Welsh adaptation Crime, New Regency Television/Scott Free’s The Beast Must Die (pictured) and a revival of popular 1980s British comedy Spitting Image from Starstruck producer Avalon.

BritBox International CEO Reemah Sakaan said the move “marks our next step in global expansion, underlying our confidence in the ever-growing popularity of British programming and the distinctiveness of BritBox.”

C More Head of Commercial Anna Chrona added: “British drama has been loved and appreciated in the Nordics for generations, and it is therefore a huge privilege to give our viewers this unique access to the great collection on BritBox.”