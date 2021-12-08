FilmRise Boards Sci-Fi Romance ‘The Time Capsule’ With Todd Grinnell & Brianna Hildebrand

EXCLUSIVE: New York-based distributor FilmRise has acquired North American rights to completed sci-fi romance-drama The Time Capsule, starring Todd Grinnell (Hollywoodland), Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool), Baron Vaughn (Grace And Frankie), KaDee Strickland (Private Practice) and Ravi Patel (Meet the Patels).

Erwann Marshall’s feature directorial debut, set in the near future, charts the story of a politician fresh off an electoral loss who escapes to his family’s summer lake house. His vacation is disrupted by the appearance of his first love, who has just returned from a 20-year space voyage and hasn’t aged a day.

The Landier Entertainment film was written by Chad Fifer and Erwann Marshall, produced by Amanda Marshall, and executive produced by Michael Landier, with Dobré Films’ Ves D’Elia and Michael Klein also serving as executive producers.

The deal was negotiated by Katie Carroll, Manager, Independent Film Acquisitions for FilmRise, and Charlotte Lichtman, Agent, International and Independent Film, for ICM Partners.

Danny Fisher, CEO and president of FilmRise commented: “We’re thrilled to be the home of Erwann Marshall’s full-length feature directorial debut along with the impressive cast of talent that rounds out this multi-genre film.”

Landier Entertainment is a Nevada-based outfit founded by Michael Landier. The Time Capsule is the company’s first feature.