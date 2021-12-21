Queen’s Brian May Updates Covid Struggle: Feeling Better But “Beast Is Still In My Body”

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed on Instagram last weekend that he had received “the dreaded double red line” of a positive Covid test, and in the days since has been providing updates on the illness’ progression and how he’s feeling.

In the most recent post, he wrote last night of Day 9 that the red line of the test had grown fainter but still indicates a positive result. “Not that I would be going out anywhere at this point anyway,” he writes. “But it’s a reminder that the Beast is still in my body. I can still feel it, too. Congestion, snuffles, slightly dizzy head. And it’s not too late for the thing to kick back at me. But otherwise OK today. I wonder how long it will take me to get a negative result.”

May, who holds a PhD in astrophysics and is fully vaxxed with a booster, has taken a scientific interest in his recent sickness, writing, “Now I that I have a chance to study this microbe’s work at intimately close quarters, it becomes more and more intriguing.” He also notes: “We are looking at an organism which is well on the road to be coming just another cold or flu germ to be dealt with as we have always done. But it has to be said that this whole pandemic has taught us a thing or two as far as behaving sensibly in the face of such pervasive pathogens. Right? Stay home!!!”

Below are a few of his most recent Covid-chronicling posts: