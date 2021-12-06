‘Bot Wars’: Luminosity Entertainment To Produce Sci-Fi Film Based On J.V. Kade’s Novels, Sets Alexander Kiesl & Steffen Hacker To Direct

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: Luminosity Entertainment is teaming up with Dean Altit’s Altit Media Group and Kia Jam’s K.Jam Media to finance and co-produce Bot Wars, a sci-fi tentpole film based on the novels of the same name by J.V. Kade, which will be directed by Alexander Kiesl and Steffen Hacker.

The Bot Wars books tell the story of how mankind was brought to the brink of extinction by waging war against Artificial Intelligence and sentient Robots, and how human ingenuity and the primal instinct to survive led to mankind’s ultimate victory. A writer for the film has not yet been attached.

“The world and characters brought to life in J.V. Kade’s novels are tremendously original, thrilling and thought provoking,” said Luminosity’s Daniel Diamond. “We are very excited to be working with Dean and Kia in bringing Alexander and Steffen’s vision of this incredible story to the big screen.”

“Dean and I are thrilled to be making BOTWARZ with our friends at Luminosity,” added Jam. “Our directors, Steffen & Alex, are incredibly talented, creative and have an amazing vision for the world of BOTWARS and this franchise.”

Luminosity was formed earlier this year by Elie Samaha, Geno Taylor and Diamond, who are looking through the company to finance film and TV content, while handling films’ U.S. theatrical distribution and foreign sales, and utilizing their ownership in Romania’s Bucharest Film Studios. The company’s first film Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish, will be released in theaters next year.

Altit Media Group is a global media company specializing in film, TV, documentaries and management. It’s headquartered in Hollywood and Shanghai, and places its focus on international co-productions. K.Jam Media, led by founder and President Jam, has independently produced and/or financed more than 20 features over the course of the last 20 years. Jam produced his latest feature, The Misfits—starring Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth and Nick Cannon—with Altit, setting it for release last June.

The Bot Wars deal between Luminosity, Altit Media Group and K.Jam Media was negotiated by Diamond and Jam. Jam and Altit are represented by CAA.

