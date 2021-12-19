‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Benched Over Alleged Participation In Capitol Riot

Jay Johnston, who voiced Bob Belcher’s (H. Jon Benjamin) business rival Jimmy Pesto in 43 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, has been sidelined from the Fox animated series due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riot.

The Daily Beast reported Friday about Johnston’s indefinite hiatus from the series. While any possible involvement of Johnston in the events of the 6th is unclear, he’s allegedly seen in multiple photos captured at the scene last year by the FBI. Thus far, the actor has been neither arrested nor charged in connection to the riot.

Sources confirm to Deadline that Johnston, who had been recurring on Bob’s Burgers, has not been brought back to do an episode since Jan. 6, 2021, and there are no plans for his character to be featured in the foreseeable future. Reps for Fox and 20th Television Animation, which produces the series, had no comment.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

Johnston first voiced the owner of Jimmy Pesto’s Pizzeria in the sixth episode of the show’s first season. Over the years, the actor has also lent his voice to series including Momma Named Me Sheriff, Mr. Pickles and Mary Shelley’s Frankenhole, appearing on the live-action side in Better Call Saul and more. He is notably a two-time Emmy nominee recognized in the category of Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program for his contributions to Mr. Show with Bob and David, the HBO sketch comedy series starring Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, which aired between 1995 and 1998.

Bob’s Burgers centers on the Belcher family, watching as they go on adventures of all kinds while running a hamburger restaurant. The series created by Loren Bouchard will wrap up its 12th season in January and has already been renewed for a 13th. A film based on the series, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, is scheduled for release via 20th Century Studios on May 27, 2022.