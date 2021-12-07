‘Voluptuous’: Sobini Films Taps Bobby Smith Jr. To Adapt Pair Of Brenda Jackson Bestsellers As One-Hour Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sobini Films has tapped Bobby Smith Jr. (Jason’s Lyric) to write Voluptuous, a one-hour series based on the books Bare Essentials and Bound by Desire by New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Brenda Jackson.

The romantic drama will look to captures the ups and downs of being a voluptuous woman in America today. The series to be exec produced by Sobini Films’ Mark Amin, Cami Winikoff and Tyler Boehm is the latest project to stem from a deal between The Cartel, Smith and Jackson, which has Smith adapting the works of Jackson for film and TV.

“Brenda Jackson’s books tell the love stories of women we have seen all too rarely on screen,” said Amin. “We are excited to partner with Bobby and Brenda to bring these fun, romantic stories to television.”

Smith most recently penned the film Innercity Symphony. He’s also currently developing a TV remake of his film Jason’s Lyric with Orion TV, as well as a reimagining of The Great Gatsby for Scooter Braun’s SB Projects and an adaptation of Les Misérables for Westbrook Studios.

Jackson is the author of over 140 novels and novellas who launched her professional writing career in 1995 with the release of her first book, Tonight and Forever. Her books One Special Moment, Truly Everlasting and A Brother’s Honor have been adapted for the screen by BET, Five Alive Films and Passionflix, respectively. The author was a 2012 NAACP Image Award nominee for Outstanding Literary Fiction for her book, A Silken Thread, and was named Romance Writers of America’s Nora Roberts Lifetime Achievement Award recipient that same year.

Sobini’s Amin most recently produced and directed the Civil War drama Emperor, starring Dayo Okeniyi, Kat Graham, Bruce Dern, James Cromwell and Mykelti Williamson. He also produced the Universal pic JT LeRoy starring Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern; Sony Pictures Classics’ Miles Ahead, starring Don Cheadle and Ewan McGregor; and IFC’s Mary Shelley, starring Elle Fanning. Prior to his work at Sobini, he served as Vice Chairman of Lionsgate Entertainment and founded Trimark Holdings, Inc., serving as that company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer up until its merger with Lionsgate.

Other upcoming projects from Amin’s independent film and television production and financing company include the Mora Stephens film Ellie Bly, which is a co-production with Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures; Yen Tan’s Beauty, which is a co-production with Oscar-nominated producer David Permut; and Nancy & Danny, a co-production with Anton and EMJAG Productions, which has Francesca Gregorini (Tanner Hall) set to direct.

Smith is represented by Ryan Saul at The Cartel and attorney Mark Temple. Jackson is repped by attorney Garrett Johnson.