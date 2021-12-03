Moroccan Filmmaker Hicham Hajji Teaming With DJ Black Coffee On EDM Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Director Hicham Hajji (Redemption Day) is teaming up with Nkosinathi Maphumulo, aka DJ Black Coffee, on feature God Is A DJ, about the electronic music space.

Hajji describes the film as “a comedy set in the world of electronic music, with a mission to unite the world. With a minority driven cast, the film aims to bring this niche music to the world through the minorities that understand it.”

The movie will follow a young Jewish man and a Moroccan Imam “who team up to form the least likely masked DJ duo — together the two overcome their mutual suspicion to take on the EDM club circuit.”

Grammy-nominated South African DJ and producer Black Coffee, who will serve as an executive producer on the feature, is one of the most prominent names in EDM. He has collaborated with Drake, Pharrell Williams, Usher and David Guetta.

Hajji founded Morocco and LA-based H Films in 2008 in part with a mission to help foreign filmmakers and producers bring projects to Morocco and bridge the divide between Africa and Hollywood.

The filmmaker’s latest movie is 2021 action pic Redemption Day, starring Gary Dourdan, Andy Garcia, Serinda Swan and Ernie Hudson. Saban Films has U.S. distribution rights. Hajji is also an executive producer on French TV hit The Bureau.

Hajji is represented by Charles M. Barsamian Law Firm and H Films.