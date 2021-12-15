Bill Simmons’ ‘Music Box’ Doc Strand Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

EXCLUSIVE: HBO is turning up the volume of its music documentary slate. The network has renewed Music Box, its Bill Simmons-led collection of feature docs, for a second season.

It comes as the last of its initial six film collection – Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss – is set to air on December 16.

Simmons and HBO will now search for a new selection of films for the sophomore run with each film helmed by a different direction. Each will continue to explore essential moments in music for an artist or band, an iconic album, or the music industry as a whole.

The six films in the first slate were Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, directed by Garret Price, which premiered in July, Alanis Morissette documentary Jagged, directed by Alison Klayman, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, directed by Christopher Frierson, Listening to Kenny G, directed by Penny Lane, Mr. Saturday Night, directed by John Maggio and the Tommy Oliver directed film about rapper Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss.

All of the films are produced by Ringer Films, the production division of Simmons’ Spotify-owned culture site and podcast firm.

Simmons, who was part of the creation of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, told Deadline earlier this summer how Music Box came about and how putting together a series of music documentaries differed from making sports films.

Bill Simmons said, “Season one exceeded our expectations, we were thrilled by the high caliber of our films and our experiences with the talented people who made them. We created a brand that had a unique perspective, now we want to keep growing it and working with HBO and more fantastic directors.”

“The gifted storytellers behind each film in the Music Box series uncover surprising and memorable moments in music that have much deeper stories to tell. We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Bill Simmons and The Ringer team to bring another exciting season of Music Box to HBO,” added Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham, co-heads of HBO Documentary Films.