‘Bigger’ Canceled By BET+ After 2 Seasons

Bigger is not moving forward at BET+ as the streaming service has opted not to renew the comedy series after two seasons. The series hails from executive producer Will Packer and his Will Packer Media.

Creator, executive producer and showrunner Felischa Marye confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday.

“We’re sad to announce that #BiggerOnBet will not get a third season. We know, we know,” she wrote. “We can’t believe it either, but want to say thanks to our #BiggerSeries Hive for being such loyal and passionate fans.”

Created by Marye, the 10-episode first season of Bigger follows single-black-woman Layne (Tanisha Long) and her close-knit group of friends as they navigate love, friendships, career ambitions and the journey to getting bigger, together. When a college acquaintance suddenly dies, the group is forced to take a deeper look at their messy lives, while asking themselves— is this it or is there something bigger and better?

Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony and Tristen Winger also star in the comedy.

Marye continued her Twitter thread: “We wanted to give audiences a hardcore funny comedy with a big heart, and our fans were there for it, so we thank you!”

Read her post below.