‘Beyond The Edge’: CBS Takes Celebrities To Panama In Reality Series From Jeff Probst & Renegade 83

A new Survivor-style reality series featuring celebrities is set at CBS.

The network has ordered Beyond The Edge, which sees a number of stars competing in a series of challenges in Panama.

The show is produced by Renegade 83, the production company behind Naked and Afraid. Deadline understands that Survivor host and exec producer Jeff Probst has been involved in the project. Although he is not currently officially attached, he is expected to sign on as an exec producer of the show.

CBS declined to comment.

TMZ reported that celebrities including Colton Underwood, Ray Lewis, Jodie Sweetin’ and Paulina Porizkova are among those involved.

It is the latest adventure format for the network, which is heading in to the 42nd season of Survivor in March 2022 with The Amazing Race finally coming back in midseason as well.

It also comes as ITV America and Blumhouse recently teamed up to take out a pitch on a new version of British format I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.