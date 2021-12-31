Hollywood Remembers Betty White: “Our National Treasure Has Passed”

Refresh for updates… Hollywood was in mourning on the final day of 2021, with the legendary television star Betty White dying at age 99.

“Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” tweeted Valerie Bertinelli, White’s Hot In Cleveland co-star. “My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”

“The world looks different now,” tweeted Ryan Reynolds. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

“I grew up watching and being delighted by her,” tweeted Will & Grace star Debra Messing. “She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels.”

Happy Days‘ Henry Winkler tweeted that it “is very hard to absord you are not here anymore…But the memories of your deLIGHT are. Thank you for your humor, your warmth and your activism.”

“Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday,” tweeted Star Trek‘s George Takei. “Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.”

“Betty White dying less than 3 weeks before her 100th birthday is so 2021,” tweeted Portlandia producer Dan Pasternack. “She was not only an icon but a warm, kind and genuine human being. She and my late mom used to have their hair done together and shared many of life’s ups and downs. Much love and respect.”

Wrote Bridesmaids producer Paul Feig, “Man, 2021, you just couldn’t slip out without one more punch in the face, could you? So sad to hear comedy legend Betty White has passed. It’s hard to imagine a world without her. It’ll be a much less funny place, that’s for sure. RIP Genius Betty.”

“Betty was the best!,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher in a statement. “A kind woman, sensitive to the feelings of all animals. A talented woman blessed with a long life. She enjoyed being recognized by her peers in her lifetime and it was well deserved. In this biz, in this town, to have that kind of longevity in one’s career is rare and wonderful. G-d bless you Betty, now you’re with all the doggies you loved and lost over the span of your 99 years!”

Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now. — 😷💉 Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 31, 2021

We are heartbroken over the death of Betty White, who died today at 99. We have lost a truly magnificent performer and humanitarian. White was the 46th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement award, given for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment, in 2009. pic.twitter.com/ohWdQVVC5h — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) December 31, 2021

Rest in peace #bettywhite, our Golden Girl, our friend, and our neighbor. Your wit, your charm, your warmth and your smile will always be with us. pic.twitter.com/Kb7WGp2RDd — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2021

As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021

Oh Dear Lord. Heaven just got a new superstar to celebrate with tonight! An icon, a legend, a trailblazer, a badass, and a ray of sunshine who gifted us creative genius, joy and laughter for 99 years. Thank you for your bold and generous spirit. Rest In Peace #BettyWhite ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ng2gHB8K5K — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 31, 2021

So grateful that years ago I disobeyed the orders of the person on the universal lot and burst into Betty Whites dressing room and told her that I love her — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) December 31, 2021

Well 2021 just topped 2020 for being the absolute worst. RIP Brilliant Betty White — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) December 31, 2021

God bless Betty White. As my mom would say, “we were so lucky to have her.”https://t.co/pXzu6JezOg — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 31, 2021

I Watched Her on her first TV Show “Life With Elizabeth”When I Was 7 Yrs Old.When She Did S&C I Got a Chance To Tell Her. I Was Embarrassed cause tears came to my eyes.She put her arms around me, & I Felt 7 again.

Some Ppl Are Called ICONS🙄,

BETTY IS A TRUE ICON. — Cher (@cher) December 31, 2021

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

I always LOVED when Betty White brilliantly played the passive/aggresiveness of Sue Ann. In this episode, Mary is threatened with jail because she won’t reveal her journalistic source.

So many amazing line readings “When you get out…if you get out…”

Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/5zfK1d4nT2 — Seth Rudetsky he/him (@SethRudetsky) December 31, 2021

In a world so divided, one of the last things we could all agree on was Betty White. 😔 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) December 31, 2021

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Saddened to hear that @BettyMWhite has passed. I loved her comedic wit and endearing charm. She definitely was a sweetheart to the world and a gift to the entertainment world. 😔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 31, 2021

What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

We lose a breath of fresh air. Now! So long Ms. White. You will be missed. You're one of the reasons the word joy was invented. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2021

So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021

Funny in a way few were. Original and bawdy and a lady. RIP queen. pic.twitter.com/6JrU56a4D6 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) December 31, 2021

So we’re eating cheesecake in honor of Betty White. Who’s with me? — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) December 31, 2021

She was wonderful!! Weren’t we lucky to have loved her for so long. 🌷♥️🌷 pic.twitter.com/ynjCeV5jgj — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 31, 2021

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Today we lost a national treasure and one of the one of the great comic talents of all time. Rest peacefully, Betty White. pic.twitter.com/hFNR6zqL56 — Carolines on Broadway (@CarolinesonBway) December 31, 2021

Betty White. Oh noooooooo. I grew up watching and being delighted by her. She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels. ❤️ — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 31, 2021

Man, 2021, you just couldn’t slip out without one more punch in the face, could you? So sad to hear comedy legend Betty White has passed. It’s hard to imagine a world without her. It’ll be a much less funny place, that’s for sure. RIP Genius Betty. https://t.co/7oFn6q5jWI — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 31, 2021

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

Betty White will go down in the history books as ageless..99 or 100, the numbers belie the fact that she lived the best life EVER! RIP Betty White. 🤟🏻❤️🤟🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/w6hA3zxPW9 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 31, 2021