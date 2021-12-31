Skip to main content
Betty White, TV Icon & Multiple Emmy Winner, Dies At 99; Industry Tributes
Hollywood Remembers Betty White: “Our National Treasure Has Passed”

Betty White
Courtesy of Fox

Refresh for updates… Hollywood was in mourning on the final day of 2021, with the legendary television star Betty White dying at age 99.

“Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” tweeted Valerie Bertinelli, White’s Hot In Cleveland co-star. “My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”

“The world looks different now,” tweeted Ryan Reynolds. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

“I grew up watching and being delighted by her,” tweeted Will & Grace star Debra Messing. “She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels.”

Happy Days‘ Henry Winkler tweeted that it “is very hard to absord you are not here anymore…But the memories of your deLIGHT are. Thank you for your humor, your warmth and your activism.”

“Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday,” tweeted Star Trek‘s George Takei. “Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.”

“Betty White dying less than 3 weeks before her 100th birthday is so 2021,” tweeted Portlandia producer Dan Pasternack. “She was not only an icon but a warm, kind and genuine human being. She and my late mom used to have their hair done together and shared many of life’s ups and downs. Much love and respect.”

Wrote Bridesmaids producer Paul Feig, “Man, 2021, you just couldn’t slip out without one more punch in the face, could you? So sad to hear comedy legend Betty White has passed. It’s hard to imagine a world without her. It’ll be a much less funny place, that’s for sure. RIP Genius Betty.”

“Betty was the best!,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher in a statement. “A kind woman, sensitive to the feelings of all animals. A talented woman blessed with a long life. She enjoyed being recognized by her peers in her lifetime and it was well deserved. In this biz, in this town, to have that kind of longevity in one’s career is rare and wonderful. G-d bless you Betty, now you’re with all the doggies you loved and lost over the span of your 99 years!”

Deadline will update this post as more tributes arrive…

 

 

 

 

