‘Better Things’ Season 5 Premiere Date Set; Final Run For Pamela Adlon’s FX Comedy

Here’s wishing you the bluest sky, Better Things. FX said today that the fifth and final season of its comedy written, directed and produced by and star Pamela Adlon will premiere at 10 p.m. Monday, February 28. It also will stream on Hulu.

The FX Productions show’s ending run focuses on “the road ahead” for Sam Fox (Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother as she navigates three coming-of-age daughters, the challenges of her chosen career and her mother’s increasing signs of aging — as well as her own. As each of the Fox women head into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to re-evaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction.

Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley and Olivia Edward stars as Sam’s daughters, and Celia Imrie plays her mother.

FX

“While it’s bittersweet to present the finale of Pamela’s masterpiece, we adore the upcoming season and think fans will love the episodes as much as we do,” FX Chairman John Landgraf said. “Our thanks to Pamela, the extraordinary cast, the crew and everyone who worked on Better Things for putting an exclamation point on this brilliant, original, radically humanistic series.”

Adlon is a two-time Emmy nominee for Better Things, which won a Peabody Award for its 2016 inaugural season and also has scored noms from the WGA, Critics Choice Awards and others.

The swan-song season will feature guest starts including Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham and Usman Ally.