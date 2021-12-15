Berlin Film Festival Unveils First Titles: Isabelle Huppert-Starring ‘About Joan’ & ‘Against The Ice’ With Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Joe Cole Among Lineup

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival has revealed its first titles, including seven films that have been invited to the Berlinale Special program. You can see the full list of confirmed films below.

Those seven include Peter Flinth’s Against The Ice, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed and Charles Dance, and Laurent Larivière’s About Joan, starring Isabelle Huppert, which both play as Berlinale Special Galas.

The Panorama program has unveiled 13 titles, with Generation confirming eight features, and further films set for Forum and Forum Expanded.

The Panorama strand includes Myanmar Diaries, a doc/feature hybrid from the Myanmar Film Collective that highlights violence suffered by Burmese citizens.

“The pandemic has created distances – not only between people but also the way we see the world. Amongst the 2022 selection are films shot during the pandemic, reflecting on how it feels to be disconnected from others. It is with this first batch of films that we want to highlight the power of cinema as a tool that connects people, places and times ahead“, said the Artistic Director of the Berlinale, Carlo Chatrian.

First wave of Berlinale titles:

Berlinale Special Gala

Against the Ice

Iceland / USA / Denmark

by Peter Flinth

with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, Charles Dance

World premiere

À propos de Joan (About Joan)

France / Germany / Ireland

by Laurent Larivière

with Isabelle Huppert, Lars Eidinger, Swann Arlaud

World premiere

Gangubai Kathiawadi

India

by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

World premiere

Der Passfälscher (The Forger)

Germany

by Maggie Peren

with Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler

World premiere

Berlinale Special

Le chêne (Heart of Oak)

France

by Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux

International premiere / documentary form

1341 Framim Mehamatzlema Shel Micha Bar-Am (1341 Frames of Love and War)

Israel / United Kingdom / USA

by Ran Tal

World premiere / documentary Form

Nothing Lasts Forever

USA

by Jason Kohn

World premiere / documentary Form

Berlin Panorama

Alle reden übers Wetter (Talking About the Weather)

Germany

by Annika Pinske

with Anne Schäfer, Anne-Kathrin Gummich, Judith Hofmann, Marcel Kohler, Max Riemelt

World premiere / Debut film

The Apartment with Two Women

Republic of Korea

by Kim Se-in

with Im Jee-ho, Yang Mal-bok

International premiere / Debut film

Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power

USA

by Nina Menkes

with Julie Dash, Charlyne Yi, Joey Soloway, Rosanna Arquette, Eliza Hittman

International premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Calcinculo (Swing Ride)

Italy / Switzerland

by Chiara Bellosi

with Gaia Di Pietro, Andrea Carpenzano

World premiere

Dreaming Walls

Belgium / France / USA / Netherlands / Sweden

by Amélie van Elmbt, Maya Duverdier

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Klondike

Ukraine / Turkey

by Maryna Er Gorbach

with Oxana Cherkashyna, Sergiy Shadrin, Oleg Scherbina

A Love Song

USA

by Max Walker-Silverman

with Dale Dickey, Wes Studi

International premiere / debut film

Myanmar Diaries

Netherlands / Myanmar / Norway

by The Myanmar Film Collective

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Nel mio nome (Into My Name)

Italy

by Nicolò Bassetti

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Nelly & Nadine

Sweden

by Magnus Gertten

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Nous, Étudiants ! (We, Students!)

Central African Republic / France / Democratic Republic of the Congo / Saudi Arabia

by Rafiki Fariala

World premiere / debut film / Panorama Dokumente

Ta farda (Until Tomorrow)

Iran / France / Qatar

by Ali Asgari

with Sadaf Asgari, Ghazal Shojaei, Babak Karimi, Amirreza Ranjbaran, Nahal Dashti, Mohammad Heidari

World premiere

Taurus

USA

by Tim Sutton

with Colson Baker, Megan Fox, Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy, Ruby Rose, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Lil Tjay

World premiere

Generation – Long Films

Allons enfants (Rookies)

France

by Thierry Demaizière, Alban Teurlai

World premiere / documentary form

Beba

USA / Mexico

by Rebeca Huntt

with Rebeca Huntt

European premiere / debut film / documentary form

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl)

Ireland

by Colm Bairéad

with Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett

World premiere

Comedy Queen

Sweden

by Sanna Lenken

with Sigrid Johnson, Ellen Taure, Oscar Töringe

International premiere

Kind Hearts

Belgium

by Olivia Rochette, Gerard-Jan Claes

World premiere / documentary form

Knor (Oink)

Netherlands

by Mascha Halberstad

with Hiba Ghafry, Matsen Montsma, Kees Prins

World premiere / debut film / animation

Millie Lies Low

New Zealand

by Michelle Savill

with Ana Scotney, Jillian Nguyen

International premiere / debut film

My Father’s Truck

USA / Vietnam

by Mauricio Osaki

with Trung Anh, Nhu Quynh Nguyen, Kiều Trinh Nguyễn

World premiere / debut film

Sublime

Argentina

by Mariano Biasin

with Martín Miller, Teo Inama Chiabrando, Azul Mazzeo

World premiere / debut film

Tytöt tytöt tytöt (Girl Picture)

Finland

by Alli Haapasalo

with Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, Linnea Leino

European premiere

Forum

Afterwater

Germany / Spain / Republic of Korea (South Korea) / Serbia

by Dane Komljen

with Jonasz Hapka, Signe Westberg, Boban Kaludjer

World premiere

Akyn (Poet)

Kazakhstan

by Darezhan Omirbayev

with Yerdos Kanayev, Serik Salkinbayev, Klara Kabylgazina

European premiere

La edad media (The Middle Ages)

Argentina

by Alejo Moguillansky, Luciana Acuña

with Cleo Moguillansky, Luciana Acuña, Alejo Moguillansky

World premiere

Europe

Germany / France

by Philip Scheffner

with Rhim Ibrir, Thierry Cantin, Didier Cuillierier

World premiere

Une Fleur à la bouche (A Flower in the Mouth)

France / Germany / Republic of Korea (South Korea)

by Éric Baudelaire

with Oxmo Puccino, Dali Benssalah

World premiere

Miền ký ức (Memoryland)

Vietnam / Germany

by Kim Quy Bui

with Mong Giao Vu, Thi Thu Trang Nguyen, Van Thai Nguyen

European premiere

Mis dos voces (My Two Voices)

Canada

by Lina Rodriguez

with Ana Garay Kostic, Marinela Piedrahita, Claudia Montoya

World premiere / documentary form

Nuclear Family

USA / Singapore

by Erin Wilkerson, Travis Wilkerson

with Travis Wilkerson, Erin Wilkerson, Matilda Wilkerson

European premiere / documentary form

Super Natural

Portugal

by Jorge Jácome

with Alexis Fernandes, Bárbara Matos, Celestine Ngantonga Ndzana

World premiere

The United States of America

USA

by James Benning

World premiere

Forum Expanded

O Dente do Dragão (Dragon Tooth)

Brazil

by Rafael Castanheira Parrode

World premiere

Home When You Return

USA

by Carl Elsaesser

International premiere

Jail Bird in a Peacock Chair

Germany / USA

by James Gregory Atkinson

International premiere

Sol in the Dark

France

by Mawena Yehouessi

World premiere

vs

Austria

by Lydia Nsiah

World premiere