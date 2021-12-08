Benicio Del Toro Teams With Exile Content Studio For Slate Of Latinx Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Sicario and Traffic star Benicio Del Toro is teaming up with L.A.-based Exile Content Studio to develop a slate of scripted and unscripted TV projects from emerging creatives.

The partnership will look to support talent from Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market who are working on Spanish and English-language projects.

Traffic Oscar winner Del Toro is joining the creative advisory board of the company, which is led by Wharton professor Adam Grant. The deal marks the actor-producer’s first such agreement with a production company.

“I’m excited to bring life to these underrepresented voices and stories by partnering with Exile Content,” Del Toro said. “For some time, I been impressed by the company’s vision and look forward to bringing our stories to global audiences.”

Alejandro Uribe, CEO of Exile Content Studio, commented: “Benicio del Toro is an icon, and his partnership elevates Exile and its creators. We look forward to his ideas and participation to produce original content of quality and impact.”

Exile most recently co-produced Netflix series Everything Will Be Fine (Todo va a estar bien) with Diego Luna as showrunner, and HBO docuseries Un Sueño Real, about Real Madrid’s women’s football team. Company Chairman Isaac Lee was previously exec producer on Netflix series El Chapo.

The firm has a partnership with Cuban artists “Bea” Luengo and Yoteul Romero to produce a full-length documentary, Patria y Vida, based on Luengo and Romero’s two-time 2021 Latin Grammy-winning protest anthem. The three-year-old company also launched a kids division, Exile Kids, and acquired Dixo, a Spanish-language podcast network and production company.

Del Toro, most recently seen in Wes Anderson’s Cannes comedy The French Dispatch, is in post on crime thriller Reptile and Jamie Foxx comedy All-Star Weekend.