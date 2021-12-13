Ben Affleck-Ana De Armas Movie ‘Deep Water’ Heading To Streaming

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the Adrian Lyne-directed erotic thriller Deep Water is going to streaming after the 20th Century Studios/New Regency movie was pulled from the Disney theatrical release calendar last week. We understand that Hulu will get domestic play of the Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas movie while Amazon will have streaming for the picture overseas. The movie was originally set to hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022. We’ll update you with a streaming release date.

Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel, reps Lyne’s first directorial since 2002’s Unfaithful. He was Oscar nominated in 1988 for Best Director for Paramount’s Fatal Attraction starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas which was a huge hit at the time grossing over $320M WW.

We also hear that Deep Water is being sent to streaming given the feeble theatrical marketplace for adult fare right now; Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story being the latest to underperform with a $10.5M opening. To date, and boosted by the Thanksgiving holiday, MGM/UAR’s star-studded House of Gucci is the only drama to break through with a current running domestic B.O. of $41M. Meanwhile, fanboy fare is king with Sony/Disney/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home eyeing a $135M-$155M opening weekend.

Affleck and de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple staves off divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each to take lovers, but it becomes messy as Highsmith exposed the surface façade of American suburban life.

Zach Helm and Sam Levinson adapted the book. Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly and Jade Fernandez also star.

Today, New Regency hammered a new global theatrical distribution deal with Disney. The production company, originally housed at 20th Century Fox, segued over to Disney after the 2019 merger of the rival studio.

Reps for New Regency, Amazon and Disney were unable to be reached.