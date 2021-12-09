Disney Pulls Ben Affleck-Ana De Armas Movie ‘Deep Water’ From Release Schedule

Disney said Thursday that Deep Water, the 20th Century Studios erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and directed by Adrian Lyne, has been pulled from the release schedule. It had been slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

The studio did not give a reason for the move on the pic, which is the first movie from the Indecent Proposal and Fatal Attraction director in almost two decades and is based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. Deadline has reached out for comment.

Affleck and de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple staves off divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each to take lovers, but it becomes messy as Highsmith exposed the surface façade of American suburban life.

Zack Helm and Sam Levinson adapted the book. Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly and Jade Fernandez also star.

Affleck and de Armas were dating during the making of the movie (production began in November 2019 in New Orleans), but they are no longer together.

No word on whether Deep Water will be rescheduled.