‘Belfast’, ‘Poldark’ and ‘Derry Girls’ Stars Cast In Disney+ Superhero Comedy ‘Extraordinary’; Filming Starts Today

Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming feature Belfast star Máiréad Tyers is to play the lead in Disney+ superhero comedy Extraordinary alongside Poldark’s Sofia Oxenham and Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney.

Production commenced today on Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films’ eight-part irreverent comedy, which stars Tyers as Jen, a young, painfully self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower except her.

Along with the likes of Lookout Point’s The Ballad of Renegade Nell and Dancing Ledge’s Wedding Season, the show was one of the first UK originals unveiled for Disney+’s adult-skewing vertical Star in April and is also set to feature Poldark and Netflix’s Cursed star Sofia Oxenham as Jen’s best friend Carrie.

Siobhán McSweeney, who plays the hilarious Sister Michael in Channel 4 cult hit Derry Girls, is Jen’s mum and rising stars Bilal Hasna and Luke Rollason, along with The Origin’s Safia Oakley-Green and Snatch’s Robbie Gee, have also been cast.

Extraordinary is written by debut writer Emma Moran and is filming around London.