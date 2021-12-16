‘Bel-Air’: Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Drama Reboot Sets Super Bowl Sunday Premiere

Bel-Air, Peacock’s anticipated contemporary reimagining of the ’90s Will Smith sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has landed a plum slot for its series premiere. It will debut on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, with new episodes released weekly.

Starring newcomer Jabari Banks as Will and set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic take on the 1990-96 sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show. The series was picked up for two seasons.

Series regular cast also includes Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

Bel-Air, based on Morgan Cooper’s popular fan film that re-envisions the original series, hails from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television. T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Morgan Cooper directs and serves as co-writer and executive producer. Also executive producing are Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and Andy & Susan Borowitz. Westbrook Studios and Universal TV serve as the studios.