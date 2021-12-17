You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Be Mine’ Drama From John Bellina, Lauren Miller Rogen & Temple Hill In Works At The CW

Woodnote Photography/Nick Theodorakis

EXCLUSIVE: The CW has taken in for development Be Mine, a drama from writer John Bellina (iZombie), Lylas Pictures’ Lauren Miller Rogen, Temple Hill and CBS Studios.

Written by Bellina and directed by Rogen, Be Mine is about four female college freshmen who discover an old ’90s board game featuring a tacky oversized pink phone and a dozen handsome “hunks” just waiting for a call. But when they drunkenly play the game, they unwittingly unleash the game’s hunks into the real world, and soon discover that these “dream guys” are total nightmares hellbent on destroying all womankind.

Rogen executive produces with Jennifer Ray for Lylas Pictures. Bellina co-executive produces. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Adam Fishbach executive produce for Temple Hill. CBS Studios is the studio.

Bellina wrote on The CW’s iZombie, and most recently sold the feature A Wedding To Die For to Netflix, starring Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter. Bellina is repped by Matt Baldovsky and Milorad Dragicevic at UTA and attorney Matt Levy at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, LLP.

Rogen and Lylas Pictures are repped by CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

Temple Hill is repped by UTA and attorney Logan Clare.

