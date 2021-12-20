You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Chris Noth’s Deal To Sell Tequila Brand Not Moving Forward Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Looks To Defeat 'Infinity War' With 2nd Best U.S. Debut $257M-$260M; Amazing $587M WW
Read the full story

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg To Step Down After Seven Years

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg is to step down next Easter after seven years.

Kuenssberg will stay with the BBC to take up a senior presenting and reporting role. Sunday morning TV host Andrew Marr stepped down this week and the move opens up the opportunity for Kuenssberg to move into this role.

Kuenssberg has been in the esteemed Political Editor role for seven years, during which time she has overseen a highly toxic era in UK politics that has included the Brexit vote, three general elections and the pandemic period.

“Laura has been an outstanding BBC Political Editor throughout the most turbulent political times in living memory,” said Director General Tim Davie. “Her incisive commentary, tough questioning and astute insight has guided our audiences through the last seven years.”

The BBC will begin a competitive recruitment process for her replacement shortly. North America editor Jon Sopel, who recently returned from the States, has been rumoured to take over.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad