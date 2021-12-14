BBC Factual Boss Patrick Holland Replaces Peter Salmon As Banijay UK Executive Chair

Banijay UK has swiftly replaced Executive Chair Peter Salmon with BBC Factual director Patrick Holland.

Holland will join at the start of Q2 next year, following Salmon’s departure after six years with the firm and one as Executive Chair.

Holland has been with the BBC for more than a decade, most recently operating as Director of Factual, Arts and Classical Music in the new commissioning restructure, having overseen BBC2 for several years before that.

He oversaw an impressive transformation of BBC2 that saw it move into popular factual-entertainment such as Race Across The World and its celebrity counterpart, along with respected documentaries and heavy-hitting drama including Richard Gere’s MotherFatherSon.

He moved to become Director of Factual last year following a restructure that effectively did away with channel controllers. Since then, he has set about ordering a range of. powerful docs such as 9/11 Inside The President’s War Room with Apple TV+, along with committing big to spending on arts.

“With unrivalled knowledge of the UK market following a hybrid producer/commissioner career, Patrick couldn’t be better placed to take on the reins of the business and join our global collective of creative entrepreneurs,” said Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti. “Sitting at the helm of a portfolio of best-in-class talent, there is huge opportunity to further grow the pipeline of premium programming and build on Banijay UK’s existing track record.”

Holland said: “The range and quality produced across the labels is unparalleled and, together with the hugely talented Lucinda Hicks, I’ll do all I can to help their continued growth and development.”

The move comes as Banijay completes its integration with Endemol Shine in the UK, having acquired the firm last year.