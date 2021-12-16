Awesomeness TV’s ‘Next Influencer’ Moves To Paramount+ For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Awesomeness TV’s content creator reality series Next Influencer will debut its third season Jan. 13 on a new home, Paramount+, becoming the first project from the Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio to stream on the platform.

Awesomeness TV

The move makes ViacomCBS-owned Awesomeness TV the latest production company within the corporate portfolio to start supplying original content to Paramount+. Next Influencer‘s previous seasons ran on Awesomeness TV’s YouTube channel.

The 10-episode new season, hosted by past winner and TikTok star Owen Holt, follows a group of content creators who compete in a series of challenges to prove they have what it takes to become the next big influencer. One contestant will win a prize package that includes a talent contract with Awesomeness.

On premiere day, the first 5 episodes will be available to stream followed by a weekly release of the season’s remaining 6 episodes—including a reunion special.

A weekly companion podcast Vibe Room unpacking each episode of the series will premiere on Jan. 16 via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

Influencers competing for the top spot include Taylor Olympios, Dawn Morante, Evan Lane, Carrie Berk, Talen Battles, Noah Danenhower, Noor Dabash, Sierra Reed, Kristian Ramey, Soha Khatib, and Bryce McKenzie.

Next Influencer is executive produced by Tara Cole. Production of the show is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio.

Next Influencer’s first two seasons aired exclusively on the AwesomenessTV YouTube channel. The new season’s episodes will become available on YouTube following their Paramount+ debut.