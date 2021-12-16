‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Elizabeth Yu, Yvonne Chapman & Tamlyn Tomita Among 5 Added To Netflix Adaptation

Elizabeth Yu (All My Love), Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu), Tamlyn Tomita (Cobra Kai), Casey Camp-Horinek (Reservation Dogs) and Maria Zhang have joined the cast of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. They will appear opposite stars Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu and Daniel Dae Kim.

Casey Camp-Horinek and Maria Zhang

Written by Albert Kim, Netflix bills the series as an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender reimagined as a live-action adventure. The series started production in Vancouver last month. The actresses also join Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Lim Kay Siu and Ken Leung.

Kim will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer of the series with Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) executive producing, along with Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Roseanne Liang is co-executive producer and Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jabbar Raisani will serve as directors.

Yu will play Azula, the intensely driven princess of the Fire Nation. A firebending prodigy and relentless perfectionist, she’ll stop at nothing to secure her position as the heir to the throne.

Chapman will play Avatar Kyoshi, a legendary warrior revered for her bravery, fearsome fighting skills, and uncompromising dedication to the cause of justice.

Zhang will play Suki, the intimidating leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, an elite female fighting force dedicated to protecting their community and upholding the ideals of their namesake, Avatar Kyoshi.

Tomita will play Yukari, Suki’s mother and the fiercely protective mayor of her small village on Kyoshi Island.

Camp-Horinek will play Gran Gran, Katara and Sokka’s grandmother and the compassionate and wise matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe.