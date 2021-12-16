Ashton Fontana Joins Narrative

EXCLUSIVE: 42West Vice President Ashton Fontana is heading to Narrative, the public relations firm co-founded by Heidi Lopata, Liz Mahoney, Megan Moss Pachon, and Bryna Rifkin.

Fontana was named one of the NY Observer‘s 15 PR Rising Stars of 2018. She counts over a decade of experience working with established and emerging talent and filmmakers, and during her time at 42West led strategy on such feature campaigns as the Oscar-winning Spotlight, Call Me By Your Name, BlacKkKlansman, as well as Sundance Film Festival winners Dope and Dear White People, among others.

As of now, the current roster of clients who are joining her at Narrative include 3x Oscar winner Meryl Streep, West Side Story’s rising star Rachel Zegler, Xolo Maridueña, Reed Morano, and Akira Akbar.

“Ashton has an impeccable reputation and elevated taste. Her campaigns are thoughtful and strategic and we are thrilled she is joining our Narrative family,” said partners Lopata, Mahoney, Moss Pachon and Rifkin. Fontana and Lopata are excited to reunite after working closely together at 42West.

Operating at the forefront of the entertainment industry, Narrative represents an enormous roster of global artists including actors, directors, producers, writers, thought leaders and production companies. Some of their clients include Amy Adams, Beanie Feldstein, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bo Burnham, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Evans, Constance Wu, Daisy Ridley, Diane Kruger, Dominique Fishback, Edgar Ramirez, Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Josh Brolin, Kate Winslet, Kathryn Hahn, Lashana Lynch, Lily James, Margot Robbie, Marion Cotillard, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Robert Pattinson, Ruth Negga, Sarah Snook, Selma Blair, Steven Yeun, Taylour Paige and Vanessa Kirby. Narratives filmmaker and producer clients include: Black Label Media, LuckyChap Entertainment, Greta Gerwig, Jane Campion, Joel & Ethan Coen, Kenneth Branagh, Lulu Wang, Mark Gordon Pictures, Matt Reeves, Noah Baumbach, Rebecca Hall, Shaka King, and Simon Kinberg.