Ashley Nicole Black Strikes Overall Deal With Warner Bros TV

Ashley Nicole Black, who wrote and produced Season 2 of Ted Lasso, is staying in business with Warner Bros Television.

Black has signed an overall deal with the studio and will develop original series for WarnerMedia’s platforms including streamer HBO Max and cable outlets as well as rival streamers and linear broadcast networks.

Black is currently a writer and producer on Bill Lawrence’s Warner Bros-produced drama series Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn, for Apple.

Black earned an Emmy Award in 2017 in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special category for her work on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Earlier this year, she was in the unusual position of competing against herself for similar writing Emmys after two shows she worked on – The Amber Ruffin Show and A Black Lady Sketch Show – were competing in the same category.

On the film side, last year she sold The Inheritance to MRC’s new feature label, run by Palm Springs producer Becky Sloviter and dedicated to female comedies. That project tells the story of total opposite half-sisters who are forced to go on a road trip together after the death of their father in order to collect their inheritance.

Black is represented by UTA, Mosaic, and attorney Jared Levine.