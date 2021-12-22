‘Armageddon Time’: Andrew Polk Boards James Gray’s Focus Features Coming-Of-Age Film

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Polk (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Billions) will star alongside Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway in Armageddon Time, James Gray’s coming-of-age film for Focus Features, which has now wrapped production.

The film, written and directed by Gray, is inspired by his life in a pre-Reagan America set in Queens, New York. It reunites him with Darius Khondji, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer who previously lensed his films The Immigrant and The Lost City of Z.

Gray is producing with Anthony Katagas, Marc Butan and Rodrigo Teixeira. Focus Features will distribute the film in the U.S., with Universal Pictures International handling distribution in other territories.

Polk is a Daytime Emmy winner who recently appeared in Danny Strong’s Hulu series Dopesick and Alan Taylor’s Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. The actor has also appeared in films including The Week Of, Rebel in the Rye, The Ticket, As You Are, Shelter and Love Is Strange, appearing on the TV side in New Amsterdam, Billions, The Plot Against America, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Instinct and House of Cards, among other series.

