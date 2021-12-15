Apple Planning Documentary Exploring The History & Origins Of The Music Of The James Bond Movies

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of a number of documentaries set in the music industry, Apple is now planning a doc that takes a deep dive into the music of one of the great movie franchises. Apple has announced The Sound of 007, a feature documentary about the remarkable history of six decades of James Bond music.

Brought to audiences by MGM, Eon Productions and Ventureland, the documentary will make its global debut on Apple TV+ in October to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series.

The doc will go behind the lens into one of the greatest movie franchise in history — from the genesis of Dr. No and the iconic 007 theme song all the way to No Time to Die, mixing heartfelt interviews with incredible Bond archive material.

Produced by MGM, The Sound of 007 brings together Ventureland and Eon Productions, the award-winning producing team of the James Bond documentary feature, Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007. That pic will be directed by Mat Whitecross and produced by John Battsek.

The doc will join a stellar slate of award-winning documentaries and docuseries, including Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award-winning Boys State; The Me You Can’t See, a multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry; 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, a new docuseries which shows how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history and more.