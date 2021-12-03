Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Partnership With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has entered into a first-look partnership with Netflix, continuing his relationship with the studio after the successful drama The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The deal will focus primarily on films and documentary features.

Fuqua also announced Friday the renaming of his production company to Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films. The new name emphasizes his background and roots that translate to his work on the screen.

“Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our vision at Hill District Media.”

The deal comes following the strong reviews for The Guilty, which premiered at this year’s Toronto Film Festival. Fuqua is currently filming Emancipation starring Will Smith and also recently finished the Amazon series The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt.

“Antoine is an impactful storyteller who believes art can create meaningful change in the world,” said Tendo Nagenda, VP Netflix Film. “We had a great collaboration with him on The Guilty and look forward to telling many more stories together in the future.”

Variety was first to report news of the deal.