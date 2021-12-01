‘Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ Gets Series Order, Joins ‘Interview With the Vampire’ On AMC

AMC Networks has given a series green light to Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, based on the “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” trilogy, to run on the linear AMC network and streamer AMC+. Mayfair Witches, which has received an eight-episode order, is the second series in AMC’s expanding Anne Rice universe and will follow Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire with a late 2022 premiere.

The series order for Mayfair Witches, written and executive produced by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford and executive produced by Mark Johnson through his Gran Via Prods., comes three and a half months after AMC Studios opened a writers’ room for the project under AMC’s scripts-to-series model. There has been no decision yet on the other two writers rooms opened by AMC Studios in the same round; for hourlong Invitation to a Bonfire and half-hour Demascus, with the latter exploring preliminary casting.

Spalding, who has an overall deal with AMC Studios, will serve as showrunner on Lives of the Mayfair Witches, which focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

“The world of witches has fascinated and terrified for centuries, and yet Anne Rice’s particular lens on witches explored something new altogether – women who are powerful, and often brutal, and always committed to subverting our current power structures,” Spalding and Ashford said. “We are so excited to join our partners AMC and Gran Via Productions in making this mysterious and provocative world come to life.”

AMC Networks last year acquired the rights to Rice’s works, encompassing 18 titles including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series, with producer Mark Johnson, who also has an overall deal with AMC Studios, leading the development the full Anne Rice collection into a TV/streaming universe.

“My good fortune as an executive producer of ‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’ has now been more than doubled with what Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford are imagining with The Mayfair Witches,” Johnson said. “While both shows couldn’t be more different, they nevertheless find themselves bound under the same bewitching and engaging umbrella.”

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches joins supersized 2022 original lineup at AMC Networks, which includes the final seasons of three signature series, The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and Better Call Saul — as well as the second and final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself — fellow returning series “Gangs of London and A Discovery of Witches and a slate of new shows, including 61st Street, Dark Winds, Moonhaven, Tales of the Walking Dead and Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. All will stream on AMC+.

“2022 will be the biggest year for original programming in the history of our company, and we are literally over the moon that it will now include the first two series in an expanding Anne Rice universe built around stories and characters that have captivated millions of fans around the world,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We are also extremely fortunate to have such talented storytellers as Esta and Michelle guiding this adaptation, which will follow the first season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire late next year.”