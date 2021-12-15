Ann Dowd Joins Brian Cox, John Cena & Jodie Turner-Smith In ‘The Independent’; Relativity Media Acquires

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale actress Ann Dowd has joined the Amy Rice-directed political thriller The Independent, which Relativity Media and Rogue Pictures have also acquired North American rights on.

The movie stars Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Brian Cox (Succession), and John Cena (Suicide Squad) and is written by Evan Parter. The pic is currently shooting in New York and scheduled for a theatrical release in 2022.

Set during the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history, The Independent follows an idealistic young journalist (Turner-Smith) who teams up with her idol (Cox) to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands. Cena and Dowd play opposing Presidential candidates. Dowd, who was nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award this week for Mass, replaces Kathy Bates who departed the production due to scheduling conflicts.

Said Lex Miron, CEO, Relativity, “The Independent is a progression in Relativity’s strategic approach to acquire star-driven, commercial, theatrical-quality films. We are thrilled to work again with The Exchange and Orogen Entertainment to bring this feature film to theaters across the U.S. and Canada.”

The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon and Michael Arrieta on behalf of Relativity Media and Brian O’Shea on behalf of The Exchange. David Robbins, Miron, Michael Arrieta and Marc Danon of Relativity Media and Blair Ward and Anders Erdén of Orogen Entertainment serve as EPs, along with Lance Acord, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Cody Ryder (Park Pictures), Brian O’Shea and Nat McCormick (The Exchange). Sam Bisbee (Park Pictures), Thea Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul (The Exchange), Ryan Cunningham (Anonymous Content), and Evan Parter are producing. Orogen Entertainment is the senior financier on the production.