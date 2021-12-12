HBO Max’s ‘…And Just Like That’ Zinged In New Fast-Reaction Peloton Ad

Call it crisis management with a grin. Exercise equipment maker Peloton, faced with a stock price that slumped on Friday after HBO’s new …And Just Like That tied a major plot twist to its workout cycle, has come back with a winking nod to the episode.

On Friday, shares in Peloton fell 5% on twice their normal trading volume to close at $38.51. The stock has been off all year, with a lot of momentum lost as people return to gyms as the pandemic wanes. But the Friday hit so soon after the controversial HBO Max episode on Thursday raised eyebrows.

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t read past this line if you haven’t seen the ...And Just Like That episode.

The first episode of the revived Sex and the City series, which launched Thursday on HBO Max, ends with a shocking twist.

After a workout on his Peloton bike, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dies in a post-workout shower. He had suffered heart problems in the original series, but showrunner Michael Patrick King (who wrote the first two episodes of the revival) shocked the audience by removing a major character so soon.

Peloton, which dealt with another crisis two years ago only to see Ryan Reynolds capitalize on it in a humorous way, struck back today with a new advertisement that bowed online, featuring Noth and the Peloton instructor who pushed him to his untimely exit.

“To new beginnings,” said Noth, as the two sit cozily in front of a fire. He then suggests they take an off-screen ride, as the voice-over extolls the cardio-vascular benefits of regular exercise to those who may have been put-off by the HBO Max twist.

The caption on the video: “And just like that…he’s alive.”

Reynolds, who does the voice over, posted the same ad to his Twitter feed, adding “Unspoiler alert” and “@OnePeloton.”