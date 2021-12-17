American Cinematheque Announces Inaugural ‘Tribute To The Crafts’ Film Honorees: ‘Dune’, ‘No Time To Die’, ‘West Side Story’, And More

Deadline

In the ever-growing list of awards shows, American Cinematheque is throwing its clout behind a new one they call Tribute to the Crafts, an in-person celebration of the artisans behind the scenes who don’t get nearly the attention during the season that their above-the-line colleagues seem to. The ceremony, which will try to rectify this oversight, will take place on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at the Cinematheque’s Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

American Cinematheque

The new show will “honor those who are at the very heart of filmmaking, and have exhibited extraordinary work behind the camera, over the past year.” The evening will celebrate individuals in fourteen categories covering all aspects of filmmaking and will showcase clips from each of their respective films. The audience for this invitation-only event will be comprised of members from AMPAS, PGA, WGA, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, BAFTA and Critics Choice.

“Tribute to the Crafts is the perfect complement to our year-round programming of panels featuring creative talent in front of and behind the camera. Acknowledging these individuals who made these extraordinary films, during the often challenging circumstances over this past year is a true testament to their art,” said Gwen Deglise, American Cinematheque’s Deputy Director, Co-Director of Programming.

The Tribute to the Crafts honorees are:

Feature Film

Cinematographer : The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner) – Netflix

Costume Designer : Cruella (Jenny Beavan) – Walt Disney Studios

Editor : Dune (Joe Walker) – Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary Pictures

Hair and Makeup : House Of Gucci (Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Göran Lundström, Sarah Tanno & Frederic Aspiras) – MGM/UAR

Score/Composer : Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell) – Netflix

Song : “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish & Finneas – No Time to Die) – MGM/UAR

Production Designer/Set Decorator : Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau) – Searchlight Pictures

Sound : Dune (Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth) – Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary Pictures

Visual & Special Effects Team : Dune (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer) – Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary Pictures

Stunt Coordinator : No Time to Die (Lee Morrison & Oliver Schneider) – MGM/UAR

Choreographer : West Side Story (Justin Peck) – 20th Century Studios

Documentary

Cinematographer : The Rescue (David Katznelson, Ian Seabrook & Picha Srisansanee) – National Geographic Documentary Films

Editor (tie):

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Josh Pearson) – Searchlight Pictures, Hulu, and Onyx Collective

The Rescue (Bob Eisenhardt) – National Geographic Documentary Films

Score/Composer : Flee (Uno Helmersson) – Neon

Winners were voted on separately from a preliminary list of nominees by a select group of prominent critics and film writers.

In addition to the event itself and to showcase these films to an even broader audience, American Cinematheque will be programming panels during Crafts Week from January 27 – February 1, 2022 where the industry and invited AC Members can hear directly from the honorees about their particular area of the filmmaking process.

Sponsors of the evening include Astek, Amazon Studios, BEN Group Inc., Cast & Crew, Formosa Group, Honolulu Film Office, Kodak, The MBS Group, National Geographic Documentary Films, Netflix, Sunset Studios, Universal Studios Production Services, Warner Bros. Studio Operations and Milagro Tequila.

The event is being produced by Madelyn Hammond & Javier Infante, Madelyn Hammond & Associates. Sponsorship is managed by Diane Salerno, Six Degrees Global. Event Production will be handled by Gina Wade Creative and Whitney Lane Events.