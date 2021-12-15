AMC+ Acquires ITV Drama ‘The Ipcress File’ Starring ‘Gangs Of London’s’ Joe Cole

Joe Cole as Harry Palmer in The Ipcress File

AMC+ has picked up ITV’s soon-to-air big-budget adaptation of Len Deighton’s The Ipcress File from distributor ITV Studios.

AMC+ viewers will recognise lead Joe Cole, who plays iconic British spy Harry Palmer and also starred in Sky Atlantic’s Gangs Of London, which the streamer shows in the U.S.

The highly-anticipated six-parter from Altitude Television and Turbine will air early next year in the UK and also feature Bohemian Rhapsody’s Lucy Boynton and BAFTA-winner Tom Hollander.

The show is set in the Cold War era, as British army sergeant Palmer is stationed in Berlin before being sentenced to eight years in a military jail in England. To avoid prison, he becomes a spy, cutting his teeth on The Ipcress File.

The Deighton novels achieved worldwide fame when they were turned into a 1965 film starring Michael Caine.

The adaptation is penned by BAFTA-winning Trainspotting writer John Hodge, The Crown and Rush producer Andrew Eaton will serve as executive producer and the six-part Berlin-set series will be helmed by McMafia and Black Mirror director James Watkins.

Alongside Gangs Of London, AMC+ has acquired UK thrillers such as BBC double Little Drummer Girl and McMafia.

“Set in the fascinating world of Berlin in the 1960’s, The Ipcress File continues AMC’s legacy of curating captivating, critically acclaimed international thrillers,” said Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+.