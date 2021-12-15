‘Ambulance’ Zooms To Early April

The Michael Bay directed action movie Ambulance will go from Feb. 18 to April 8, 2022 which is the weekend before Easter weekend.

The news comes after Sony today moved Bullet Train off April 8. Now, Ambulance will go up against Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Universal just made this release date change tonight. It’s a great date and corridor is what sources close to the film tell me given spring break.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzalez star in a story about two robbers who steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry.

On its previous date, Feb. 18, Ambulance was up against Sony’s feature take on the Playstation game Uncharted starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.

Universal first debuted the trailer to Ambulance at CinemaCon back in August.