Amazon Web Services Outage Unplugs Netflix, Disney+ And Many Websites In Parts Of U.S.

A large swath of websites and streaming services were knocked offline this morning by an outage at Amazon Web Services.

When contacted by Deadline, an AWS rep referred questions to a status page, which listed “increased error rates” in numerous parts of AWS. “We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region,” according to a statement on the status page. “We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1.”

Major streaming outlets Netflix and Disney+ run on AWS and have seen service interrupted for some subscribers. The outage also affected the UBS Technology Media and Telecommunications conference, which is being held virtually this week. A keynote session at noon ET with Charter Communications CEO Tom Rutledge was rescheduled for Wednesday.

Reports of AWS issues first surfaced in the mid-morning today, Eastern time. According to the website Down Detector, reports about AWS peaked at around 11 a.m. ET and then declined significantly in the 90 minutes after that. In addition to the Eastern Seaboard, there were reports coming in from cities like Atlanta and LA.

Amazon Web Services has experienced trouble before, most recently in November 2020.

The web services operation has been a key element in Amazon’s rise to dominance as a tech power. Andy Jassy ran AWS en route to becoming CEO of all of Amazon earlier this year.

In addition to the many third-party clients of AWS, many of Amazon’s own offerings, like its Ring smart doorbell system, Alexa voice recognition and Prime Video have also encountered snags.