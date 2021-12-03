Amazon Studios, Hulu And Disney Vet Elaine Paul Shifts To Lyft As CFO

Elaine Paul, who had been chief financial officer and VP of Finance for Amazon Studios since 2019, has been hired by rideshare firm Lyft as its CFO.

Prior to Amazon, Paul had been CFO at Hulu. Before that, she spent 19 years at Disney in senior finance, strategy and business development roles, including as SVP of Corporate Strategy, Business Development and Technology.

At Lyft, Paul is replacing Brian Roberts, who is stepping down but will remain an advisor until June 2022 to assist with the transition.

“Elaine is a seasoned leader with a commanding record of driving growth in tech and consumer-facing industries. We’re excited to have her bring this experience to Lyft,” Co-Founder and CEO Logan Green said in a press release. “Building the future of transportation requires new, disruptive approaches. Elaine has made a career of thinking differently in established markets and knows how to create incredible value for both the business and our customers.”

At Amazon, Paul led portfolio and financial planning for Amazon’s global slate of original film and television programming, studio operations, and Prime Video Marketing Finance. Beyond finance, her team included strategy, business intelligence and advanced analytics.

“Lyft has an inspiring mission, a clear vision, and incredible growth opportunities. Logan and John are deeply committed to improving people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and their passion is contagious,” Paul said. “I’m thrilled to join their high-performing team and contribute to Lyft’s next phase of scale and innovation.”

Roberts became CFO at Lyft in 2014, and has helped steer the company through its IPO and a gradually improving financial picture. In a LinkedIn post, he alluded to his next stop after leaving Lyft, but did not identify the company.

“Over the past seven years, Brian has made a huge contribution to Lyft. With his support and leadership, Lyft went public and reached Adjusted EBITDA profitability — two critical milestones,” Green said. “Brian built high-performing teams, relentlessly championed new growth initiatives, and was instrumental in helping us scale the business. We’re grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him, and for the lasting impact he has had.”