‘All I Want For Christmas’ Is A No. 1 Single: Mariah Carey Gets Her Wish – Again

Twist off, Chubby Checker: Your double run just got lapped.

The yuletide is high for Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday staple “All I Want for Christmas,” which moves into the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 today — becoming the first song to top that tally in three separate chart runs.

The hitmaking singer’s track breaks its tie with Checker’s smash “The Twist,” which hit No. 1 in 1960 and returned to the summit two years later. “All I Want for Christmas” first climbed to No. 1 in 2019, made it back there last year and moves up from No. 2 this week to complete the feat. All told, it has amassed six weeks at No. 1.

The track also nudged Checker from another Hot 100 record as it now boasts the longest spans between chart-topping runs. “The Twist” did it in one year and three months-plus.

Carey also extends her personal chart record of most total weeks at No. 1 for any artist in the Hot 100’s 63-year history: 85, spanning 19 songs. One more chart-topper, and she would match the Beatles for most No. 1s.

The singles chart for the week dated December 25, 2021, also includes five other holiday hits: Brenda Lee’s 1958 classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in No. 2, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” from 1957 ranks fourth, Andy Williams’ 1963 chestnut “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is No. 7, and Wham!’s “Last Christmas” from 1984 returns to the Top 10 at No. 9.