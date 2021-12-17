‘All American: Homecoming’: Mitchell Edwards Joins CW Spinoff As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Mitchell Edwards, known for his recurring role as Cam Watkins on All American, will reprise his role in spinoff All American: Homecoming as a series regular. Additionally, Rhoyle Ivy King (The Sex Lives of College Girls) has been tapped for a recurring role in Homecoming.

Written by All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and directed by Michael Schultz, All American: Homecoming is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience. The show follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills, Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) and an elite baseball player from Chicago, Damons Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College. It’s set to premiere on February 21.

Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Camille Hyde also star.

(L-R): Daniel Ezra as Spencer, Mitchell Edwards as Cameron, and Michael Evans Behling as Jordan in ‘All American’ The CW

Edwards’ Cam Watkins was Spencer James’ Crenshaw football nemesis from mothership show, All American, but now he’ll be a student at Bringston University on All American: Homecoming. Per CW, “He’s the same charming, yet extremely cocky pain in the butt we loved to hate on, but a shocking turn of fate early in season one will have both us and Cam himself reevaluating who he really is inside and out.”

Rhoyle Ivy King Courtesy of Rhoyle Ivy King

King will recur as Nathaniel, the non-binary, gender-fluid personification of fly AF. Equally masculine and feminine, Nate brings another kind of hustle to Bringston that isn’t found on a field or court — she’s a thriving stylist and loyal above all. Her friends are her world, particularly her besties Simone and Keisha.

Okoro Carroll exec produces alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Robbie Rogers. The series comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

In addition to All American, Edwards’ previous credits include Spinning Out and The Fix.

King previously guest-starred in All American and recently recurred on The Sex Lives of College Girls.